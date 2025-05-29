Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,303 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $18,257,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 1,735,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 571,437 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSG opened at $23.20 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.23 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

