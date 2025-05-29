Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 367.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15,449.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 500,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 497,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $5,915,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 729,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 313,642 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 238,161 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

