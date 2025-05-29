Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,125,000 after acquiring an additional 711,043 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,706,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469,184 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.