Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSBI. Wall Street Zen lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.77%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.