Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,006,400 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,131,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Oscar Health Stock Down 7.3%

NYSE OSCR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.65 and a beta of 1.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

