Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 100,900 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.6%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.