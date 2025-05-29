Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,100 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,366 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

