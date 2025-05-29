Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,300 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 3.0%

APOG opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

