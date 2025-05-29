Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 207,400 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 981,964 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

