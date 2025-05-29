Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 32,400 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2%

WST stock opened at $211.52 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $269.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

