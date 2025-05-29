Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 33,100 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 255,747 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 800,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 177,418 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

