Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 36,200 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 805,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 362,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 124,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.
Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
