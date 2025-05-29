Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 36,800 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Trupanion worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $123,316.62. This trade represents a 57.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,434.24. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,419 shares of company stock worth $1,259,258. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

