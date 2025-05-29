Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 37,400 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 141,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.31 and a beta of 1.46. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

