Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,600 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Liquidia worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after buying an additional 115,367 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 101,597 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 674,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Liquidia and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Liquidia Trading Down 9.1%

Liquidia stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 8,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $112,400.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,994.55. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $33,491.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,287.84. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.