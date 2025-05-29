Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $2.34 Million Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Informatica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 112,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFA shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,603. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

