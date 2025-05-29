Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2,384.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 272,540 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 61,426 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

