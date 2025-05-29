Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Danaos worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAC. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAC opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.29). Danaos had a net margin of 49.81% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

