Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 46,465 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gannett were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCI. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,396,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 988,990 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gannett by 1,166.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 370,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 341,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,134,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,187,846.50. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE GCI opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

