Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 608,951 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 608,951 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Ultrapar Participações worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,513,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 1,497,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,821,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 444,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 108,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 509,037 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

