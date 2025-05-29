Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,410.52. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

