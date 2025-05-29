Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 1,588.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

