Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,754 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. State of Wyoming raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

