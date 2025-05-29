Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 5,551 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ryder System by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:R opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.15. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.58 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

