Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 95,049 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE AHH opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $720.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 50,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.90. The trade was a 72.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

