Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 88,900 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.