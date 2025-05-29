Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,359 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $124.17 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,386.15. The trade was a 25.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

