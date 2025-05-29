Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Autodesk by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $299.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.56.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

