Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 45,981.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $746.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $675,924.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,835 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,294.35. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 951,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,908.78. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,393 shares of company stock worth $2,085,925. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

