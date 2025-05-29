Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,228 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 494,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $961.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

