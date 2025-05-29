Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477,965 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MFA Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 174,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

