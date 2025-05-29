Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,852 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of Centerra Gold worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

