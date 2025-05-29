Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 103,363 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

