Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,364 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 109,963 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Groupon by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi raised its position in Groupon by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Groupon by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.83. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

