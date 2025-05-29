Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.67% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 807,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 233,255 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,345.36. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $637.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

