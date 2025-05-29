Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.36% of Xerox worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Xerox by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Xerox by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Xerox’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XRX

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 382,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $110,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,171.12. This trade represents a 570.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.