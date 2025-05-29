Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,813 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.98% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 1.2%

SCM opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $380.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.