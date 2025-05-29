Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.67 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $317.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.15 and its 200 day moving average is $318.40. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.83 and a 1 year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

