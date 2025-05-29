Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,077 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vestis were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.61. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $431,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This represents a 30.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 880,675 shares of company stock worth $5,271,632. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

