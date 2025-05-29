Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.93 Million Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 300.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683,751 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.72% of Stitch Fix worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,405.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 3,989,362 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $3,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 457,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,401.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 433,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 404,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $584.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

