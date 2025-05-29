Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 215.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.71% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHAT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PHAT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.