Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Certara by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Certara by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

