Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Certara by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Certara by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Price Performance
Shares of CERT opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CERT
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.