Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.10 Million Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $80,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $456,786.66. This trade represents a 21.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

