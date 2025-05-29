Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.13 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 151.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.27% of Eventbrite worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EB shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

