Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.8%

EGBN stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -44.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

