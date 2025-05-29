Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.30 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 153.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,239 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $83,016.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,995.91. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $240,508.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,947.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

