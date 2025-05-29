Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,822 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Medifast by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medifast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Medifast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Medifast had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MED. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

