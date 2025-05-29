Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.88% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 121,920 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $349.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

