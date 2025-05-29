Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

MHO stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.27.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

