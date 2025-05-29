Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of SolarWinds worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in SolarWinds by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SolarWinds by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on SWI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
SolarWinds Price Performance
SWI opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $18.55.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
